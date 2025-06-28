Left Menu

Controversial Prolonged Detention of Baloch Leaders Stirs Uproar

The Balochistan government extends the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including chief organiser Mahrang Baloch, for another 15 days, stirring controversy and accusations of unlawful imprisonment. Despite calls for their release, authorities persist with the extended detention under the Maintenance of Public Order, drawing criticism from the BYC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:28 IST
Controversial Prolonged Detention of Baloch Leaders Stirs Uproar
BYC Chief Organiser Mahrang Baloch (Photo Credit: X/@BALOCHHRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan government on Friday extended the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) members, including chief organizer Mahrang Baloch, for a further 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), according to Dawn. Initially arrested on March 22, Mahrang Baloch, along with other leaders—Beebow Baloch, her father Ghaffar Baloch, Sabghat Ullah Shah Jee, and Bebarg Baloch—has had their detention extended for the fourth time. They currently remain in Quetta District Jail under MPO-3.

Upon completion of three months in custody, the authorities issued a fresh notification for another 15-day extension, confirmed by Superintendent of Quetta District Jail Hameed Ullah Peechi. 'I have received orders from the authorities concerned regarding the extension of Dr. Mahrang Baloch's detention and others by 15 more days,' he stated, adding that they will continue to remain incarcerated.

The decision has sparked criticism from the BYC, labeling the latest extension as illegal and urging immediate release, reported Dawn. BYC leader Sabhia Baloch condemned the extended detention following three months as 'illegal and unconstitutional,' accusing the government of deploying various strategies to prolong the leaders' imprisonment.

The context stems from March 22, when Mahrang Baloch and over 150 political activists were arrested during a protest near the University of Balochistan, demanding the retrieval of bodies allegedly killed in a security operation. While other detainees have been released, Mahrang Baloch and the other four leaders continue to face detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025