Controversial Prolonged Detention of Baloch Leaders Stirs Uproar

The Balochistan government on Friday extended the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) members, including chief organizer Mahrang Baloch, for a further 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), according to Dawn. Initially arrested on March 22, Mahrang Baloch, along with other leaders—Beebow Baloch, her father Ghaffar Baloch, Sabghat Ullah Shah Jee, and Bebarg Baloch—has had their detention extended for the fourth time. They currently remain in Quetta District Jail under MPO-3.

Upon completion of three months in custody, the authorities issued a fresh notification for another 15-day extension, confirmed by Superintendent of Quetta District Jail Hameed Ullah Peechi. 'I have received orders from the authorities concerned regarding the extension of Dr. Mahrang Baloch's detention and others by 15 more days,' he stated, adding that they will continue to remain incarcerated.

The decision has sparked criticism from the BYC, labeling the latest extension as illegal and urging immediate release, reported Dawn. BYC leader Sabhia Baloch condemned the extended detention following three months as 'illegal and unconstitutional,' accusing the government of deploying various strategies to prolong the leaders' imprisonment.

The context stems from March 22, when Mahrang Baloch and over 150 political activists were arrested during a protest near the University of Balochistan, demanding the retrieval of bodies allegedly killed in a security operation. While other detainees have been released, Mahrang Baloch and the other four leaders continue to face detention.

