Burfat Exposes Pakistan's 'Facade of Democracy'

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a blistering critique against Pakistan, labelling it a 'fascist' state. Burfat dismissed the country's democratic facade, alleging it serves primarily to benefit a military elite dominated by Punjab.

According to Burfat, the 1973 Constitution was created to subdue multiple ethnicities under Punjabi control. He revisited the events of 1971, describing a massacre of Bengalis as evidence of Pakistan's authoritarian regime. Burfat argued that these historic injustices continue to marginalize diverse ethnic groups within Pakistan.

He contended that ongoing Punjabi control monopolizes national resources and perpetuates inequality. Burfat called on global influencers and civil society to aid national liberation movements fighting for democracy and autonomy, framing it as an urgent humanitarian imperative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)