Operation SHAKTI-VIII: Bridging Borders with Joint Military Exercises

The Indo-French Exercise SHAKTI-VIII at Camp Larzac enhances military cooperation between India and France. Engaging 90 personnel from the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and French Army's Legion, it focuses on counter-terrorism in semi-urban terrains, aiming to foster interoperability and strengthen bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:33 IST
Indian and French troops participate in Exercise SHAKTI-VIII (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • France

The Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII is underway at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in Southern France, showcasing the growing operational interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and French Armies. This year, 90 personnel primarily from the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion are collaborating with the French Army's 13th Demi-Brigade de Legion Étrangère.

According to an official statement, the Indian contingent embarked on their journey to France on Monday to participate in the exercise, scheduled from June 18 to July 1, 2025. The exercise aims to enhance synergy and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations within semi-urban environments. This annual military interaction alternates between India and France, with the previous edition occurring in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the diplomatic and military significance of Exercise SHAKTI, with dignitaries including Thierry Mathou, France's Ambassador to India, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, in attendance. The exercise involves tactical drills such as territory capture, setting up command posts, intelligence operations, and using drone technology, fostering enhanced defence cooperation between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

