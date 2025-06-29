Tragedy Strikes: Family Picnic Turns Fatal Amid Pakistan's Raging Floods

In a tragic incident, a picnic turned deadly for a family from Sialkot, Pakistan, when a sudden surge in the Swat River's water level swept away 17 members, resulting in the loss of 11 lives, according to Geo News. Rescue teams continue to search for two missing individuals, while four have been successfully rescued.

Heavy rains and flash flooding have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since the onset of the monsoon season, leading to 32 fatalities nationwide, as disaster management officials reported. Flash floods and roof collapses have claimed 19 lives, including eight children, since Wednesday, per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial disaster management authority, as Al Jazeera stated.

The flooding, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has destroyed 56 houses, with six completely decimated. The national meteorological service has issued ongoing warnings for potential heavy rain and flash floods until at least Tuesday. On Friday, district administrator Shehzad Mahboob confirmed that nine fatalities were from one extended family of 16 who were visiting the Swat River area for a picnic, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Mahboob detailed that children from the family entered the water to take photographs when the flood hit. Relatives attempting a rescue were tragically overwhelmed by the monsoon-induced deluge, Al Jazeera reported. Just last month, severe storms claimed at least 32 lives in the country, which is increasingly vulnerable to climate change effects.

Pakistan, with its population of 240 million, faces extreme weather conditions with daunting frequency, underlining its susceptibility to climate-related disasters, (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)