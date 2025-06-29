Tragedy in Balochistan: The Untold Struggle of Qaim Hayat

The bullet-riddled body of 22-year-old Qaim Hayat was discovered near Zubaida Jalal Road in the Meerabad area of Tump on June 27. According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Hayat's murder is a stark example of the region's extrajudicial killings.

Qaim Hayat, a simple driver from Asiabad, Tump, was reportedly targeted by a state-backed death squad. The BYC claims these squads, allegedly supported by Pakistan's security forces, instill a reign of terror across Balochistan. This incident is part of a long-standing pattern of violence involving enforced disappearances and human rights abuses, leaving local communities in fear and mourning.

BYC calls for immediate justice and an end to the impunity these death squads enjoy. They urged international entities, including human rights organizations and the United Nations, for intervention. Silence from global actors, the BYC warns, only exacerbates the crisis faced by the Baloch people, who demand fundamental rights and accountability amid entrenched oppression.