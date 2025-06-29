Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: The Untold Struggle of Qaim Hayat

The murder of Qaim Hayat underscores ongoing violence in Balochistan, where death squads allegedly backed by state forces act with impunity. As communities grapple with enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the BYC calls for global intervention to address human rights abuses plaguing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:15 IST
Representative Image (Image: X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The bullet-riddled body of 22-year-old Qaim Hayat was discovered near Zubaida Jalal Road in the Meerabad area of Tump on June 27. According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Hayat's murder is a stark example of the region's extrajudicial killings.

Qaim Hayat, a simple driver from Asiabad, Tump, was reportedly targeted by a state-backed death squad. The BYC claims these squads, allegedly supported by Pakistan's security forces, instill a reign of terror across Balochistan. This incident is part of a long-standing pattern of violence involving enforced disappearances and human rights abuses, leaving local communities in fear and mourning.

BYC calls for immediate justice and an end to the impunity these death squads enjoy. They urged international entities, including human rights organizations and the United Nations, for intervention. Silence from global actors, the BYC warns, only exacerbates the crisis faced by the Baloch people, who demand fundamental rights and accountability amid entrenched oppression.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

