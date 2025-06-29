Taiwan's Democratic Resilience: President Lai Calls for Unity

President William Lai of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party called for unity between the party and the public to uphold Taiwan's sovereignty at the DPP's national congress. According to the Taipei Times, Lai emphasized that cooperation with citizens in the mass recall movement is crucial to defending democracy against opposition tactics that threaten governmental operations.

Lai pointed to Beijing's influence warfare and military intimidation as ongoing threats to Taiwan's sovereignty, irrespective of government changes. Drawing from past citizen movements like the Wild Lily protests and Sunflower movement, he underscored the role of civil society in safeguarding democracy, the Taipei Times reported.

The DPP has consistently aligned with civic efforts, Lai noted, while criticizing opposition parties for stalling national defense and security budgets. According to the Taipei Times, he urged support for movements like the 'Bluebird movement' while advocating for a robust national defense strategy to counter China's increasing military and political pressure.

On economic strategy, Lai stressed the importance of leveraging Taiwan's technological prowess to attract foreign investments and balance regional growth. The Taipei Times reported him advocating for equitable economic benefits and strengthening Taiwan's military capabilities amid heightened tensions with China.

Concluding his address, Lai called for unity between government and citizens to address domestic and international challenges, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous Taiwan, as covered in the Taipei Times.

