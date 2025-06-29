Left Menu

Taiwan's Democratic Resilience: President Lai Calls for Unity

At the DPP's national congress, President William Lai emphasized unity with citizens in the mass recall movement to uphold Taiwan's sovereignty. He criticized opposition tactics and highlighted the threats from Beijing. Lai advocated for national defense and economic strategies, urging alignment with civic initiatives for a prosperous Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:28 IST
Taiwan's Democratic Resilience: President Lai Calls for Unity
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (Photo: X/ @ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

President William Lai of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party called for unity between the party and the public to uphold Taiwan's sovereignty at the DPP's national congress. According to the Taipei Times, Lai emphasized that cooperation with citizens in the mass recall movement is crucial to defending democracy against opposition tactics that threaten governmental operations.

Lai pointed to Beijing's influence warfare and military intimidation as ongoing threats to Taiwan's sovereignty, irrespective of government changes. Drawing from past citizen movements like the Wild Lily protests and Sunflower movement, he underscored the role of civil society in safeguarding democracy, the Taipei Times reported.

The DPP has consistently aligned with civic efforts, Lai noted, while criticizing opposition parties for stalling national defense and security budgets. According to the Taipei Times, he urged support for movements like the 'Bluebird movement' while advocating for a robust national defense strategy to counter China's increasing military and political pressure.

On economic strategy, Lai stressed the importance of leveraging Taiwan's technological prowess to attract foreign investments and balance regional growth. The Taipei Times reported him advocating for equitable economic benefits and strengthening Taiwan's military capabilities amid heightened tensions with China.

Concluding his address, Lai called for unity between government and citizens to address domestic and international challenges, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous Taiwan, as covered in the Taipei Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025