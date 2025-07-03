China's Cross-Border Intimidation: Targeting Taiwanese Leaders Abroad
National security experts raise alarms about China's ongoing tactics of harassment against Taiwanese political figures abroad. The recent case involves a foiled plan to intimidate former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague. Rising international concern highlights the critical need for a coordinated global response.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Amidst rising tensions, national security experts have flagged potential Chinese efforts to harass Taiwanese leaders overseas. Recent reports suggest an aborted plan to intimidate Taiwan's former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her Prague visit in March 2024, as confirmed by Czech Military Intelligence.
The foiled plot involved close surveillance and a planned disruptive incident by a Chinese diplomat, raising concerns about China's extraterritorial repression tactics. This move underscores a pattern of actions against dissidents, previously witnessed in operations targeting Hong Kong activists.
Such international provocations have drawn sharp criticism from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging a robust global stance. Analysts warn this aggression indicates an escalating threat to democracy advocates worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Congress Criticizes Modi-Trump Engagement
Global Developments: From Dual Citizenship to Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Soar as Leaked Phone Call Strains Thai-Cambodian Relations
Funding Freeze Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: NZ vs Cook Islands Over China Ties
Diplomatic Tensions: Iran Protests German Chancellor's Remarks