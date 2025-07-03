China's Cross-Border Intimidation: Targeting Taiwanese Leaders Abroad

Amidst rising tensions, national security experts have flagged potential Chinese efforts to harass Taiwanese leaders overseas. Recent reports suggest an aborted plan to intimidate Taiwan's former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her Prague visit in March 2024, as confirmed by Czech Military Intelligence.

The foiled plot involved close surveillance and a planned disruptive incident by a Chinese diplomat, raising concerns about China's extraterritorial repression tactics. This move underscores a pattern of actions against dissidents, previously witnessed in operations targeting Hong Kong activists.

Such international provocations have drawn sharp criticism from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging a robust global stance. Analysts warn this aggression indicates an escalating threat to democracy advocates worldwide.

