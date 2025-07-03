Left Menu

China's Cross-Border Intimidation: Targeting Taiwanese Leaders Abroad

National security experts raise alarms about China's ongoing tactics of harassment against Taiwanese political figures abroad. The recent case involves a foiled plan to intimidate former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague. Rising international concern highlights the critical need for a coordinated global response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:55 IST
China's Cross-Border Intimidation: Targeting Taiwanese Leaders Abroad
ice President Hsiao Bi-khim speaks at an event in an undated photograph (Photo/Taipei Times). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Amidst rising tensions, national security experts have flagged potential Chinese efforts to harass Taiwanese leaders overseas. Recent reports suggest an aborted plan to intimidate Taiwan's former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her Prague visit in March 2024, as confirmed by Czech Military Intelligence.

The foiled plot involved close surveillance and a planned disruptive incident by a Chinese diplomat, raising concerns about China's extraterritorial repression tactics. This move underscores a pattern of actions against dissidents, previously witnessed in operations targeting Hong Kong activists.

Such international provocations have drawn sharp criticism from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging a robust global stance. Analysts warn this aggression indicates an escalating threat to democracy advocates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025