Sindh Child Labour Crisis: Over 1.6 Million in Peril

A recent survey reveals that more than 1.6 million children aged five to 17 are caught in child labour across Sindh, Pakistan. The Sindh Child Labour Survey 2022-2024, supported by UNICEF and the Bureau of Statistics Sindh, outlines a dire assessment of child welfare in the region.

According to the findings published by Dawn, 50.4% of children between 10 and 17 work under hazardous conditions, including long hours, extreme temperatures, and unsafe tools. The study, led by Labour Director General Muhammad Ali Shah, reports a nearly 50% decline in child labour since 1996, yet the figures remain alarming.

The survey highlights educational disparities, with only 40.6% of working children attending school compared to 70.5% of their non-working peers. Additionally, 20.1% of working children showed signs of depression, underscoring the need for urgent policy solutions to break this cycle of poverty and exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)