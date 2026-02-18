Unicef and ICC Champion Child Empowerment Through Play at T20 World Cup
The UNICEF-ICC partnership spotlighted children's rights and empowerment at the men's T20 World Cup. Soledad Herrero and young athletes highlighted the role of cricket in unifying and promoting equity. The initiative emphasizes safe play spaces and longstanding efforts to support children's rights in education, sanitation, and empowerment through sport.
The recent UNICEF-ICC partnership emphasized the empowerment of children and their right to play during the men's T20 World Cup. The event at the Narendra Modi Stadium showcased a 'trophy walkout' led by Soledad Herrero, UNICEF India's chief of field services, alongside two young athletes from Ahmedabad.
Herrero emphasized that cricket serves as a 'powerful unifier' for equity and inclusion, reminding society that every child deserves a fair chance. The collaboration aims to enhance children's rights to play, supporting them in developing critical skills essential for growth and learning, she noted.
The partnership, part of the ongoing 'Cricket for Good' initiative, has been influential in amplifying issues such as education, sanitation, and empowerment. Young athletes Rangi Niyati Mohanlal and Ray Ankit Umashankarbhai, participating in the event, exemplify the message of providing children the opportunity and safe spaces necessary to thrive.
