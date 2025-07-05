Left Menu

UAE President's Cup Shines in Hamburg Amidst German Derby

The UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses takes center stage in Hamburg, Germany, marking its 32nd edition and first appearance in Hamburg. The event underscores the UAE's dedication to global Arabian horse racing, coinciding with the 156th German Derby and featuring a Group 2 turf race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:33 IST
UAE President's Cup Shines in Hamburg Amidst German Derby
Hamburg to host seventh round of UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hamburg, Germany—The UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses will make its landmark appearance at the Horner Rennbahn racecourse in Hamburg, as part of its 32nd edition festivities.

Scheduled for tomorrow, this esteemed event is conducted under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The series reiterates the UAE's relentless support for Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide, aiming to preserve the noble Arabian horse heritage and boost its international stature.

This year's race association with the historic 156th German Derby highlights a strategic shift, marking its first-ever event in Hamburg's new format. Envisioned by the organizing committee, this initiative is set to elevate the prestige of the President's Cup internationally. The 1,600-meter turf race is a Group 2 classification event, drawing premier stables from Germany and Europe, with a prize pool of €250,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025