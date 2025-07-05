UAE President's Cup Shines in Hamburg Amidst German Derby

Hamburg, Germany—The UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses will make its landmark appearance at the Horner Rennbahn racecourse in Hamburg, as part of its 32nd edition festivities.

Scheduled for tomorrow, this esteemed event is conducted under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The series reiterates the UAE's relentless support for Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide, aiming to preserve the noble Arabian horse heritage and boost its international stature.

This year's race association with the historic 156th German Derby highlights a strategic shift, marking its first-ever event in Hamburg's new format. Envisioned by the organizing committee, this initiative is set to elevate the prestige of the President's Cup internationally. The 1,600-meter turf race is a Group 2 classification event, drawing premier stables from Germany and Europe, with a prize pool of €250,000.

