Gavin Williamson Urges Taiwan to Amplify Its Global Diplomatic Stance

Former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson encourages Taiwan to assert its presence on the international stage, emphasizing its strategic importance and accomplishments in the semiconductor industry while advocating for stronger diplomatic ties and recognition amidst shifting global alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:41 IST
Former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (Source: Focus Taiwan/The Central News Agency Taiwan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a potent address at a Taipei symposium, former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson urged Taiwan to shed its diplomatic restraint and adopt a more assertive stance globally, specifically concerning China. He expressed concern that Taiwan's tendency to be 'overly polite' could compromise its national interests and diminish its international clout.

Williamson highlighted Taiwan's evolving national identity and its notable semiconductor industry as assets that could bolster its diplomatic leverage. Echoing this sentiment, Piero Tozzi, director of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, advocated for Taiwan to exert greater influence among countries that have shifted their diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing, accusing them of aligning with a 'totalitarian regime.'

Williamson and Tozzi recommended Taiwan seek 'upgraded recognition' from allies such as the UK and US. They lamented a missed opportunity in 1979 when the US turned to Beijing, advocating for Taiwan to now boldly push for diplomatic reforms. Williamson emphasized recent UK-Taiwan collaborations, urging further European advocacy while clarifying that Taiwan's diplomatic pursuits are 'logical and sensible' rather than aggressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

