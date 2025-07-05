Left Menu

Hamas and Israel Edge Closer to Ceasefire as Tensions Escalate

Amid escalating tensions, Hamas signaled its willingness for a 60-day ceasefire, coinciding with diplomatic pressure from the U.S. Israeli PM Netanyahu's upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington may catalyze negotiations. Overwhelmed hospitals in Gaza underline the urgent humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by ongoing airstrikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:41 IST
Smoke rises over Gaza following Israeli strikes as ceasefire talks gain momentum (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

In a significant development, at least 47 Palestinians were reported killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes targeting those queuing for food, as confirmed by hospital sources to Al Jazeera. Amid this, Hamas has expressed readiness to immediately enter negotiations for a 60-day ceasefire, aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid into the region.

This announcement follows consultations with various Palestinian factions and comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled visit to Washington. There, discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to focus on the protracted conflict, now in its 21st month. Since its inception, the war has resulted in over 57,000 Palestinian casualties, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In what could be a breakthrough in stalled negotiations, Hamas acknowledged submitting a 'positive response' to the ceasefire proposal, which Israel had earlier agreed to under a U.S.-backed framework. This move is seen as a path to potential final negotiations, despite some minor alterations initiated by Hamas, which, according to Palestinian-American interlocutor Bishara Bahbah, are unlikely to hinder an agreement.

