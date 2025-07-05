Left Menu

Modi in Buenos Aires: Strengthening Indy-Argentine Bonds

PM Narendra Modi visited Argentina, meeting President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires. The visit included tributes at the San Martin Memorial and discussions on enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors. Deep cultural connections were evident as the local Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him, celebrating India's strong global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:46 IST
President Javier Milei greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug upon his arrival in Buenos Aires (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President Javier Milei as the Indian leader arrived in Buenos Aires, marking his third stop on a five-nation tour. The meeting signals a robust engagement between India and Argentina.

Modi paid his respects at the San Martin Memorial, a powerful emblem of Latin America's quest for independence. His tribute highlights Modi's commitment to shared values of liberty and sovereignty, underscoring India's respect for global freedom movements.

During his visit, Modi will engage in talks with President Milei to discuss and enhance bilateral cooperation in fields like defense, agriculture, and renewable energy. The vibrant Indian community in Buenos Aires celebrated Modi's arrival with cultural performances, showcasing the deep-rooted connections between India and its diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

