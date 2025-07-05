Modi in Buenos Aires: Strengthening Indy-Argentine Bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President Javier Milei as the Indian leader arrived in Buenos Aires, marking his third stop on a five-nation tour. The meeting signals a robust engagement between India and Argentina.

Modi paid his respects at the San Martin Memorial, a powerful emblem of Latin America's quest for independence. His tribute highlights Modi's commitment to shared values of liberty and sovereignty, underscoring India's respect for global freedom movements.

During his visit, Modi will engage in talks with President Milei to discuss and enhance bilateral cooperation in fields like defense, agriculture, and renewable energy. The vibrant Indian community in Buenos Aires celebrated Modi's arrival with cultural performances, showcasing the deep-rooted connections between India and its diaspora.

