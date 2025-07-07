Left Menu

China Defends BRICS Against Trump's Tariff Threat Amidst Growing Trade Tensions

China has responded to US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing additional tariffs on countries supporting BRICS policies. China's Foreign Ministry, defending the bloc, emphasized the importance of BRICS in promoting a multipolar world. The timing coincides with the BRICS summit in Brazil, raising concerns over escalating trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:55 IST
China Defends BRICS Against Trump's Tariff Threat Amidst Growing Trade Tensions
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (Image: X@globaltimesnews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a defiant response to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat, China on Monday reasserted its commitment to the BRICS bloc, which it described as a 'positive force in the international community.' This comes as Trump declared an additional 10 percent tariff on countries aligning with BRICS' 'anti-America' policies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that the BRICS group's cooperation is inclusive and not aimed at any particular nation. 'We oppose using tariffs as a tool for coercion and pressure,' Ning stated. Trump's announcement followed a Truth Social post where he warned against the bloc's alignment without specifying the policies involved, as CNN reported.

The timing of Trump's pronouncement synchronizes with the ongoing BRICS summit in Brazil, where member countries expressed concern over unilateral tariff measures, possibly critiquing Trump's trade strategy. As tensions escalate, economists warn that America's extensive tariff approach might inflate consumer costs. Major retailers have already signaled potential price hikes, contradicting Trump's assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025