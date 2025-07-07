China Defends BRICS Against Trump's Tariff Threat Amidst Growing Trade Tensions

In a defiant response to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat, China on Monday reasserted its commitment to the BRICS bloc, which it described as a 'positive force in the international community.' This comes as Trump declared an additional 10 percent tariff on countries aligning with BRICS' 'anti-America' policies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that the BRICS group's cooperation is inclusive and not aimed at any particular nation. 'We oppose using tariffs as a tool for coercion and pressure,' Ning stated. Trump's announcement followed a Truth Social post where he warned against the bloc's alignment without specifying the policies involved, as CNN reported.

The timing of Trump's pronouncement synchronizes with the ongoing BRICS summit in Brazil, where member countries expressed concern over unilateral tariff measures, possibly critiquing Trump's trade strategy. As tensions escalate, economists warn that America's extensive tariff approach might inflate consumer costs. Major retailers have already signaled potential price hikes, contradicting Trump's assurances.

