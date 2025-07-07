Left Menu

Afghan Refugees Plead for Revival of US Asylum Program Amidst Uncertainty

Stranded Afghan refugees in Pakistan urge the US to reinstate the Refugee Admissions Program, stressing vulnerabilities and the risk of deportation. The indefinite delay has caused severe distress, with many facing psychological issues. Humanitarian organizations warn that delays could expose refugees to dire risks, including persecution by the Taliban.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghan refugees in Pakistan have implored the United States to swiftly reinstate the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), highlighting their growing vulnerabilities due to prolonged delays, according to a report by Khaama Press. The refugees, many holding P1 and P2 immigration cases, have voiced serious concerns over their precarious situation and the impact on their families.

Despite having completed necessary medical evaluations, security checks, and interviews, these individuals, who supported US missions in Afghanistan, find themselves trapped in limbo due to the program's suspension. The psychological strain is proving devastating, with reported suicides and stress-induced health issues among the affected, while their children suffer from a lack of education, healthcare, and stability.

Forced return to Afghanistan poses threats of torture or death, prompting direct appeals to US President Donald Trump, the State Department, and international bodies for urgent intervention. Organizations warn that ongoing delays contravene ethical responsibilities and escalate the risk of persecution by the Taliban for these defenseless groups.

