Cultural Diplomacy: PM Modi's Ingenious Gifts on Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India's rich cultural heritage on display during his ongoing five-nation tour by presenting symbolic, handcrafted gifts to global leaders, highlighting the country's artistic and spiritual traditions.

One notable gift was a hand-etched silver lion on a Fuchsite stone base, presented to Argentina's President Javier Milei. This masterpiece from Rajasthan, symbolizing courage and resilience, reflects India's renowned metalwork and gemstone craftsmanship. The Vice President of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel, received a traditional Madhubani painting of the Sun, emphasizing the vivid expressions of life and energy inherent in this folk art.

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, received a Kalash with sacred water from the Sarayu River and a silver replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, symbolizing India's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ethos. These gestures underscore Modi's broader vision for India's role within BRICS, marked by active cultural diplomacy and strategic discussions.

On his journey, Prime Minister Modi visited Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and is set to conclude in Namibia. His engagements included talks on strengthening trade with Argentina's President Milei and the announcement of redefining BRICS under India's upcoming chairmanship, with a focus on resilience, innovation, and sustainability.

At the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi reiterated India's commitment to a people-centric approach and vowed to elevate the concerns of the Global South, akin to India's priorities during its G20 presidency. The summit gathered BRICS leaders and new members, emphasizing unity among these global players.

(With inputs from agencies.)