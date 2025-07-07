Left Menu

Vietnam's Strategic Leap: Strengthening Ties with India and Joining BRICS

Vietnam is expanding its geopolitical alliances by bolstering economic ties with India and joining BRICS as a partner country. Aiming for a trade target with India, Vietnam's move into the BRICS forum hopes to further its global influence, aligning with countries like Brazil, Belarus, and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:32 IST
Vietnam's Strategic Leap: Strengthening Ties with India and Joining BRICS
Vietnam Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, emphasized the robust cooperation between Vietnam and India, setting an ambitious trade target of USD 15 billion. In an interaction with ANI, Hai noted, 'We are witnessing remarkable progress in our trade and investment cooperation.'

He credited the success to strong political ties, traditional friendship, and a comprehensive strategic partnership. 'The cooperation between our nations is flourishing and has great potential,' he stated. During his visit, the ambassador met with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in West Bengal to explore avenues for further enhancing trade and investment.

Highlighting Vietnam's expanding global presence, Brazil's Foreign Ministry recently announced Vietnam's inclusion as a BRICS partner, joining other nations such as Belarus, Bolivia, and Nigeria. This strategic move was confirmed during the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, reflecting Vietnam's growing international influence.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025