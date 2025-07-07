Vietnam's Strategic Leap: Strengthening Ties with India and Joining BRICS

In a significant development, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, emphasized the robust cooperation between Vietnam and India, setting an ambitious trade target of USD 15 billion. In an interaction with ANI, Hai noted, 'We are witnessing remarkable progress in our trade and investment cooperation.'

He credited the success to strong political ties, traditional friendship, and a comprehensive strategic partnership. 'The cooperation between our nations is flourishing and has great potential,' he stated. During his visit, the ambassador met with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in West Bengal to explore avenues for further enhancing trade and investment.

Highlighting Vietnam's expanding global presence, Brazil's Foreign Ministry recently announced Vietnam's inclusion as a BRICS partner, joining other nations such as Belarus, Bolivia, and Nigeria. This strategic move was confirmed during the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, reflecting Vietnam's growing international influence.