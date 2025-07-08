Oli Rekindles Controversy with Lord Ram Birthplace Claim

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has once more sparked controversy by reaffirming his assertion that Lord Ram's birthplace is located in Nepal. Speaking at a party event in Kathmandu, Oli insisted that the birthplace of the Hindu deity is within Nepal's borders, urging citizens to actively disseminate this information.

In his speech, organized by the CPN-UML's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Oli claimed his assertion is founded on Valmiki's original "Ramayana". He questioned popular beliefs regarding Ram's birthplace being elsewhere, suggesting it feels uncomfortable to challenge prevailing narratives.

Oli also argued that other figures from Hindu mythology have origins in Nepal, citing scriptures to reinforce his claims. His past statements in 2020 included assertions that Ayodhya is in Thori, Chitwan, Nepal. These claims have previously stirred intra-party discontent and prompted clarification from Nepal's Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)