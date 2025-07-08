Left Menu

Turkish Defence Executive Visits Dhaka to Boost Military Ties

A top Turkish defence industry executive arrived in Dhaka to enhance military collaboration with Bangladesh, including technology transfer and potential assistance in building a defence equipment factory. Meetings with senior Bangladeshi officials underscore the growing defence cooperation between the two nations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Haluk Gorgun, an influential figure in Turkey's defence sector, arrived in Dhaka on a brief visit aimed at strengthening military ties with Bangladesh. The visit comes in response to previous military engagements between the two countries, highlighting the burgeoning defence collaboration.

Gorgun's itinerary includes high-level meetings with Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and military leaders across various branches. These discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, particularly the transfer of technology and bolstering their defence partnership.

Bangladesh holds a significant position as a leading purchaser of Turkish defence equipment. Talks may also veer into prospects of Turkey aiding in setting up a defence manufacturing unit in Bangladesh, despite the existence of the Ordinance Factory. Further reinforcing their multifaceted ties, Turkey and Bangladesh dialogue extends into space industry cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

