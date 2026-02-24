Uttar Pradesh's Bold Economic Leap: From Singapore to a Trillion-Dollar Dream
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Singapore has netted investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, with Rs 60,000 crore in MoUs already signed. This initiative aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy by leveraging global economic collaborations and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- Singapore
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced significant economic advancements following his visit to Singapore, securing investment proposals amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore. During this trip, Rs 60,000 crore worth of MoUs were finalized, marking a major stride toward transforming Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy.
Adityanath engaged in crucial discussions with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Energy Minister, focusing on expanding economic collaboration. He expressed optimism about the future, citing the rapid infrastructure and service sector growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
The chief minister's efforts aim to enhance Uttar Pradesh's investment climate, transform it into a global hub for MRO services, and integrate world-class facilities with Jewar International Airport. This strategic move signals a growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a key economic destination.
ALSO READ
NCR States Sign MoUs to Tackle Road Dust, Cut PM10 Levels
AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 cr in Jewar airport projects; MoU signed during Yogi's Singapore visit
Chhattisgarh budget centred on 'SANKALP' theme; focuses on inclusive growth, infrastructure development & boosting investment: Choudhary.
Fractal Launches PiEvolve, an Evolutionary Agentic Engine for Autonomous Machine Learning and Scientific Discovery
CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow