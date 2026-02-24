Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Economic Leap: From Singapore to a Trillion-Dollar Dream

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Singapore has netted investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, with Rs 60,000 crore in MoUs already signed. This initiative aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy by leveraging global economic collaborations and infrastructure development.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced significant economic advancements following his visit to Singapore, securing investment proposals amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore. During this trip, Rs 60,000 crore worth of MoUs were finalized, marking a major stride toward transforming Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy.

Adityanath engaged in crucial discussions with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Energy Minister, focusing on expanding economic collaboration. He expressed optimism about the future, citing the rapid infrastructure and service sector growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The chief minister's efforts aim to enhance Uttar Pradesh's investment climate, transform it into a global hub for MRO services, and integrate world-class facilities with Jewar International Airport. This strategic move signals a growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a key economic destination.

