Grace Valley: Striving for Justice Amid Neglect

Grace Valley, a scenic region in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), holds significant potential for tourism but languishes under decades of neglect. The lack of infrastructural development has left the number of tourists dismally low, as poor road conditions and failing infrastructure deter potential visitors.

Symbolic of broken promises and systematic neglect, Grace Valley suffers from perilous roads and an absence of basic services like hospitals and schools, leaving residents feeling abandoned. Khawaja Mujtaba Bandey, a local leader, criticized the authorities in a Facebook video, lamenting the deplorable state of the region and calling it unfit for human life.

Bandey accused local politicians of corruption and prioritizing elite agendas over the valley's needs. With local elections approaching, he urged residents to reject ineffectual representatives and join a mass protest on July 13, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee, to demand accountability for injustices and a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)