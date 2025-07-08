Left Menu

Nimisha Priya Case: The Untold Struggle Behind Yemen’s Death Sentence

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national. Accused in 2018, Priya's execution is imminent. The Indian government is actively assisting her, amid allegations of harassment and legal entanglements surrounding the case.

Representative Image (Photo/ Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala, is facing execution in Yemen. She was convicted of murder in 2018, and the sentence is set to be carried out on July 16. Her desperate situation is being closely monitored by Indian authorities, as they collaborate with her family to provide assistance.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed their awareness of her death sentence. According to Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson, the government is exploring all available options to aid Priya. In January, India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting her, underscoring their close watch on this delicate international matter.

Nimisha Priya's story is complex. She moved to Yemen and started a clinic with a local Yemeni, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2015. Allegations against Mahdi include manipulation, harassment, and theft. An apparent failed attempt to sedate Mahdi resulted in his death by overdose, leading to Priya's arrest and trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

