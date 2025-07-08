Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Marseille: Airport Shut, Firefighters Battle to Contain Outbreak

A massive forest fire in southern France has forced the closure of Marseille's airport and disrupted rail services, while 720 firefighters work tirelessly to control the blaze that has swallowed 700 hectares. City authorities remain vigilant as the fire threatens the outskirts of Marseille.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A large forest fire has swept into the southern French city of Marseille, leading to the suspension of flights from the city's airport, according to local reports by BFMTV.

The fire, originating in the commune of Pin-Mirabeau, has also caused disruptions in railway services and the closure of several roads. Authorities have deployed 720 firefighters and over 220 equipment units to combat the blaze, which has now spread to 700 hectares on the outskirts of Marseille. Despite the ongoing threat, officials describe the situation as 'under control.'

Meanwhile, Turkey has reported a wave of forest fires, with 342 incidents recently registered. Six major fires across Manisa, Izmir, Hatay, and Antakya were active, but by July 4, six of the nine large fires had been contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

