Yamaha Motor Marks 70th Anniversary with New Logo Unveiling

Yamaha Motor Co., a pivotal player in the motorbike industry, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025 with the introduction of a revamped company logo. In a bold move signaling new beginnings, President Motofumi Shitara unveiled a design featuring three tuning forks, an emblem rooted in Yamaha's musical origins, underscoring the business's ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion across global markets.

President Shitara expressed that the redesigned logo symbolizes a fresh era for Yamaha Motor, envisioning a harmonized approach to production, sales, and technological advancements. Reflecting on the company's beginnings as a music instrument manufacturer, where metalworking technology was pivotal in creating the first Yamaha motorcycle, the updated emblem serves as a testament to Yamaha's enduring dedication to the precise engineering standards that propelled its success.

Additionally, Shitara emphasized Yamaha's proactive stance on environmental sustainability, highlighting a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions and enrich societal infrastructure. By aligning business practices with its core values of innovation, Yamaha Motor sets out to both meet market demands and address pressing environmental concerns, paving the way for future worldwide growth.

