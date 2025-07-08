Left Menu

Yamaha Motor Marks 70th Anniversary with New Logo Unveiling

Yamaha Motor celebrates its 70th anniversary by unveiling a new logo symbolizing its future growth. The logo features three tuning forks, representing the company’s commitment to coordinating production, sales, and technology. Yamaha continues to integrate its engineering heritage in its global market expansion and environmental initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:49 IST
Yamaha Motor Marks 70th Anniversary with New Logo Unveiling
A Yamaha bike (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yamaha Motor Co., a pivotal player in the motorbike industry, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025 with the introduction of a revamped company logo. In a bold move signaling new beginnings, President Motofumi Shitara unveiled a design featuring three tuning forks, an emblem rooted in Yamaha's musical origins, underscoring the business's ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion across global markets.

President Shitara expressed that the redesigned logo symbolizes a fresh era for Yamaha Motor, envisioning a harmonized approach to production, sales, and technological advancements. Reflecting on the company's beginnings as a music instrument manufacturer, where metalworking technology was pivotal in creating the first Yamaha motorcycle, the updated emblem serves as a testament to Yamaha's enduring dedication to the precise engineering standards that propelled its success.

Additionally, Shitara emphasized Yamaha's proactive stance on environmental sustainability, highlighting a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions and enrich societal infrastructure. By aligning business practices with its core values of innovation, Yamaha Motor sets out to both meet market demands and address pressing environmental concerns, paving the way for future worldwide growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025