Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Historic Namibia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, on Wednesday morning, marking his first visit to the country. Invited by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, this visit is only the third of its kind by an Indian Prime Minister to Namibia.

Upon his arrival, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport. Expressing the significance of this visit, the Ministry of External Affairs noted it as a reaffirmation of India's longstanding relationship with Namibia. Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes bilateral discussions with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address at Namibia's Parliament, alongside a tribute to the country's first President, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Concluding a two-day visit to Brazil before arriving in Namibia, Modi attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The visit to Namibia caps off Modi's five-nation tour which also took him to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)