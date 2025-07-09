Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Historic Namibia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Windhoek for a historic State visit to Namibia at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, marking only the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country. The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Namibia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:15 IST
Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Historic Namibia Visit
PM Modi arrives in Namibia. (Photo/ANI,DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, on Wednesday morning, marking his first visit to the country. Invited by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, this visit is only the third of its kind by an Indian Prime Minister to Namibia.

Upon his arrival, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport. Expressing the significance of this visit, the Ministry of External Affairs noted it as a reaffirmation of India's longstanding relationship with Namibia. Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes bilateral discussions with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address at Namibia's Parliament, alongside a tribute to the country's first President, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Concluding a two-day visit to Brazil before arriving in Namibia, Modi attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The visit to Namibia caps off Modi's five-nation tour which also took him to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025