PM Modi's Historic Visit to Namibia: Strengthening Ties with a Valued African Partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Windhoek marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Namibia, heralding a new era in Indo-Namibian relations. The Indian diaspora in Namibia welcomed Modi with enthusiasm, showcasing cultural dances such as Garba to celebrate his visit. Members expressed excitement about the historic encounter.

Upon landing at Windhoek's Hosea Kutako International Airport, PM Modi received a warm reception from Namibian officials, including Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Trade. The visit underscores the significance of India's relationship with Namibia, viewed as a trusted partner on the African continent.

During his state visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Namibian President Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian Parliament. His itinerary also includes paying tribute to Namibia's Founding Father, Dr. Sam Nujoma, and participating in traditional cultural activities, further solidifying India's longstanding ties with Namibia.

