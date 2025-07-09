New York City Honors His Holiness: 14th Dalai Lama Day Celebrated Amidst Cultural Festivity

The Tibetan Associations of New York and New Jersey marked the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a two-day celebration, highlighted by a major event at Phuntsok Deshi Hall on July 6, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The occasion was attended by notable figures, including chief guest Kyabje Kundeling Rinpoche and special guests Choekhor Rinpoche and Kunga Tashi, the Tibetan Liaison Officer at the Office of Tibet.

In his keynote address, Kundeling Rinpoche lauded the Dalai Lama's longstanding advocacy for nonviolence, compassion, and global harmony. Choekhor Rinpoche and Kunga Tashi extended greetings and read the official Kashag statement, according to CTA. Distinguished guests included former judges, ex-Central Tibetan Administration staff, and former Indian government officials, along with religious institution representatives.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made history by attending a Tibetan celebration for the first time. In his address, Adams commended the Dalai Lama's persistent dedication to world peace and spiritual values, declaring July 6 as '14th Dalai Lama Day' in New York City. He also announced the city's recognition of the Tibetan Green Book (Chatrel), a significant gesture supporting Tibetan governance and identity in exile. The event culminated in vibrant performances of traditional Tibetan songs and dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage sustained in exile. Similar celebrations were observed by Tibetan communities worldwide, underscoring the Dalai Lama's enduring legacy.

