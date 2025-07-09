US-Philippines Defence Ties Deepen Amid F-35 Deployment

The Philippines is quickly rising as a pivotal player in the escalating US-China conflict within the Indo-Pacific region, marked by Washington's deployment of advanced military assets. Notably, the US recently stationed its stealth F-35 fighter jets in the archipelago, a strategic move within the 'first island chain' that is crucial to American interests, encompassing Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines.

Signifying deepening defence cooperation, these fifth-generation fighter jets landed at Clark Air Base to participate in Cope Thunder 25-2, a joint US-Philippines air exercise running from July 7 to July 18. More than 2,500 personnel, including over 2,300 from the Philippine Air Force and 225 from the US Pacific Air Forces, are participating. The drills aim to boost interoperability and strengthen bilateral defence ties, as noted by Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Mussler, accentuating the importance of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific.'

This deployment marks a historic moment for the Philippine Air Force, flying alongside US F-35s for the first time, symbolizing a leap in defence collaboration. These joint exercises under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which grants US forces operational freedom from nine Philippine bases, underscore Manila's strategic significance due to its proximity to Taiwan, compounded by China's vehement objections.