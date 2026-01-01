US Military's Controversial Strike Campaign at Sea

The United States Coast Guard is actively searching for survivors following a U.S. military strike on a convoy of suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean. This operation aligns with more than 30 strikes executed by President Donald Trump's administration against narcotic boats since September, which have resulted in over 110 fatalities.

The U.S. military's Southern Command stated that the recent strike targeted three vessels, resulting in the deaths of three narco-terrorists on the first boat. The remaining suspects jumped overboard from the other vessels before they were sunk in subsequent engagements, the Command confirmed via social media.

An anonymous U.S. official disclosed that eight individuals had fled their vessels and are now subjects of a search effort involving a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and nearby vessels. This incident is part of a broader contentious campaign involving strikes aimed at reducing illegal drug flow, coupled with a strategic U.S. military increase in the region. Legal concerns have been raised as Democratic lawmakers and experts question the legality of such aggressive tactics.