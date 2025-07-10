Red Sea Tensions Surge: Houthi Rebels Attack Greek-Owned Cargo Ship

The European Union's naval mission has confirmed the rescue of six crew members of the 'Eternity C', a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, after it sank in the Red Sea. The vessel suffered an attack by Houthi rebels earlier this week, according to a statement released by Operation Aspides on Wednesday.

The Greek-owned 'Eternity C' was reportedly carrying 22 crew members, mostly Filipinos and one Russian, when it came under attack from drones and rocket-propelled grenades launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants near Yemen's coast. This assault has resulted in at least four confirmed fatalities, with 15 sailors still unaccounted for.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the rescue of some of the Filipino crew members, while the Department of Migrant Workers noted that the shipowner has verified the sinking of the vessel. The incident, allegedly carried out in support of Palestinians, has heightened the tension in an already volatile Red Sea region, affecting vital maritime trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)