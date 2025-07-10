Left Menu

Escalating Concerns Over Baloch Youth Disappearances Sparks Outcry

Reports highlight a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan as three Baloch youths, including a student from Islamabad, allegedly go missing, deepening fears of a crackdown on dissent. Human rights groups are urging immediate action to secure their safety amid escalating concerns over civil liberties in the region.

Escalating Concerns Over Baloch Youth Disappearances Sparks Outcry
Baloch students targeted in capital: Pakistan expands crackdown beyond Balochistan (Photo/The Balochistan Post website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Reports of enforced disappearances are surfacing once again, with three new cases involving Baloch youth allegedly taken by Pakistani security forces. These incidents, as reported by The Balochistan Post, are deepening fears of a harsh crackdown on dissent and student activism in the region.

In one case, a Baloch student identified as Saeed, son of Ubaidullah, has reportedly vanished after being detained by individuals in plain clothes at the Islamabad Toll Plaza. Saeed, a student of Defence and Strategic Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University, was in his fifth semester. The Balochistan Post highlighted the Baloch Students Council's confirmation of the incident, describing it as part of a disturbing pattern targeting Baloch students in the capital.

Another concerning case involves a minor, Ajman, son of Ameenullah, who was reportedly picked up by security forces in Gwadar. As with Saeed, Ajman's whereabouts remain unknown, sparking fear for his safety. Similarly, Sameer, son of Abdul Karim, was allegedly detained earlier in the week from Panwan, Jewani tehsil. Families of the disappeared along with human rights activists claim a significant rise in enforced disappearances in 2025, often leaving them silent under threat of retaliation. Despite official denials, civil society groups continue documenting these troubling patterns, emphasizing the targeting of students and activists.

