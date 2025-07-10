Chaos Unleashed: Flash Flood Devastates Nepal-China Border

A devastating flash flood struck the Nepal-China border on Tuesday, unleashing chaos as it claimed at least nine lives and left 19 individuals missing. Provoked by a sudden surge from Tibet's Lhende River, the flood obliterated vehicles, destroyed infrastructure, and swept away critical roads, leaving a swath of ruin in its wake.

Three days on, the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area remains isolated, completely severed from external aid. Nepal Army personnel, alongside local residents, are risking treacherous paths to reach the affected localities. With electricity, internet, and telecommunication services down, survivors are haunted by memories of the disaster. "When the flood hit, I warned my friends, but they were swept away, and I survived by climbing to higher ground," recounted Ram Bahadur Tharu, a survivor.

Tharu, one of the few from his group of 13 who survived, recalled the chaos as the floodwaters rose. Among the missing are six of his companions. The aftermath is visible in the destruction of the Miteri Bridge, a key link between Nepal and China, and the scattered remains of container trucks and electric vehicles. Over 1,100 meters of road have been devastated across ten locations, and numerous hydropower plants are now in ruins. Rescue efforts are hampered by the lack of heavy machinery, while hopes of reconnecting the region hinge on overcoming these obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)