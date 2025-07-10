Left Menu

Armenia's Anti-Terrorism Crackdown Intensifies

Armenia has detained seven individuals on terrorism charges. Large-scale investigations revealed weapons and plans allegedly linked to Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan's 'Holy Struggle' party, suspected of plotting terrorist acts and a power grab. Previously, 15 others were detained in a related case, marking heightened government vigilance against terrorism.

Yerevan, Armenia: In a significant development, Armenian authorities have detained seven individuals on suspicion of terrorism, as confirmed by the Republican Investigative Committee. Among those arrested, one has been formally charged with preparing acts of terrorism under specific articles of the Criminal Code.

The arrests followed thorough investigative and procedural actions, during which authorities discovered an array of items, including an electric detonator, a live grenade with its detonator, gunpowder, and radio communications equipment. These findings are central to the ongoing investigation into potential terrorist activities.

The crackdown traces back to June 25, when Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, heading the opposition 'Holy Struggle' party, faced detention. The party is implicated in preparing terrorist attacks and attempting to usurp power. The arrest of 15 more individuals followed shortly, underscoring Armenia's intensified efforts to counter perceived threats to national security.

