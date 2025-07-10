Left Menu

OpenAI Expands Team with Top Engineers from Tesla, xAI, and Meta

OpenAI has strengthened its scaling team by hiring four top engineers, including ex-Tesla executive David Lau. The new hires aim to further its mission of achieving artificial general intelligence amidst competitive pressures from industry giants like Meta.

Updated: 10-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:28 IST
OpenAI Expands Team with Top Engineers from Tesla, xAI, and Meta
OpenAI bolsters its infrastructure team by hiring top engineers from Tesla, xAI, and Meta (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
OpenAI has significantly bolstered its team by recruiting four high-profile engineers from rival tech companies. Among the new hires is former Tesla executive David Lau, who joins OpenAI's scaling team to help drive its mission of developing artificial general intelligence, WIRED reports.

According to a Slack announcement by OpenAI cofounder Greg Brockman, the new team members include Uday Ruddarraju and Mike Dalton, both formerly of xAI, as well as Angela Fan from Meta. An OpenAI spokesperson expressed excitement about the additions, highlighting the fusion of world-class infrastructure, research, and product teams to propel the ambitious AI goals.

The scaling team at OpenAI oversees critical backend operations and data centers, including the ambitious Stargate project. While the hiring spree headlines come amid intensified competition with industry players like Meta, these strategic appointments are seen as crucial for maintaining OpenAI's competitive edge, especially in the race toward advanced AI development.

