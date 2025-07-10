Political Turmoil: Imran Khan's Sons in Legal Limbo

In a political landscape fraught with tension, leaders from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are presenting conflicting views on the potential entry of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Suleman and Kasim Khan, into Pakistan. According to a report by Dawn, this entry could mark the beginning of a political campaign advocating for their father's release.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed a personal opinion that the brothers should be permitted entry, emphasizing their right to political activism. He warned, however, that any breach of legal constraints could lead to their arrest. Imran Khan is currently incarcerated and faces numerous legal challenges, including the May 2023 riots, as per Dawn's report.

The debate gains further complexity with legal stipulations. Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, clarified that as British nationals, Imran Khan's sons cannot engage in political activities in Pakistan, according to Article 16 of the Constitution. Visa violations could lead to cancellations, further complicating their potential involvement. Contrasting opinions from other PML-N leaders reveal a divided stance, with some encouraging their entry and others warning of legal consequences.

