Left Menu

Mohsin Dawar Blasts Pakistan's Military Policies Amid Rising Waziristan Unrest

Mohsin Dawar, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement, accuses Pakistan's military of fueling instability in Waziristan using geopolitical strategies. He claims the military facilitated Taliban movements following the Doha Agreement, and calls for a civilian-controlled security system to ensure peace and accountability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:04 IST
Mohsin Dawar Blasts Pakistan's Military Policies Amid Rising Waziristan Unrest
Mohsin Dawar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mohsin Dawar, the Central Chairman of the National Democratic Movement and former National Assembly member, has issued a strong warning regarding the increasing unrest in North and South Waziristan. He accuses the Pakistani state of exacerbating this instability through deliberate militarized policies and geopolitical strategies.

In a pointed video statement, Dawar criticized the military and intelligence agencies for their use of militant groups, particularly the Taliban, as strategic tools. He asserted that after the US-Taliban Doha Agreement, Pakistan's military intentionally relocated Taliban fighters to Waziristan to further its regional objectives.

Dawar argues that the current unrest is a result of calculated state policy, not governance failure. He calls for an overhaul of Pakistan's security doctrine to place civilian control over security matters and to provide transparency regarding the state's associations with militant networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025