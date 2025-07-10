Mohsin Dawar Blasts Pakistan's Military Policies Amid Rising Waziristan Unrest

Mohsin Dawar, the Central Chairman of the National Democratic Movement and former National Assembly member, has issued a strong warning regarding the increasing unrest in North and South Waziristan. He accuses the Pakistani state of exacerbating this instability through deliberate militarized policies and geopolitical strategies.

In a pointed video statement, Dawar criticized the military and intelligence agencies for their use of militant groups, particularly the Taliban, as strategic tools. He asserted that after the US-Taliban Doha Agreement, Pakistan's military intentionally relocated Taliban fighters to Waziristan to further its regional objectives.

Dawar argues that the current unrest is a result of calculated state policy, not governance failure. He calls for an overhaul of Pakistan's security doctrine to place civilian control over security matters and to provide transparency regarding the state's associations with militant networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)