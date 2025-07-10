Reviving Nalanda: A Global Legacy of Learning and Wisdom

The prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies recently became a hub of intellectual discourse during a special event centered on the book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' by acclaimed writer and diplomat Abhay K. This gathering brought together an esteemed audience of scholars, diplomats, and students who delved into the profound global influence exerted by Nalanda Mahavihara, once heralded as the world's preeminent center of learning.

In his address, Abhay K, an author with personal ties to Nalanda, articulated his reasons for penning the book. 'As someone originating from Nalanda, I felt a deep-seated obligation to narrate its true history—one that holds significant personal relevance,' he explained. 'I embarked on crafting a narrative that encapsulates Nalanda's comprehensive contributions across various disciplines such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, and poetry, areas that remain pivotal in historical scholarship.' His narrative underscores the remarkable interdisciplinary learning and robust academic infrastructure of Nalanda, elements that continue to inspire contemporary institutions globally.

The event also highlighted the book's exploration of Nalanda's role in disseminating Buddhist philosophy to regions like China and Mongolia, providing insights into its foundation and strategic placement in the Magadh kingdom. Professor Kaushal Kumar Sharma, former Dean of JNU's School of Social Sciences, remarked, 'The work sheds light on Buddhism's philosophical evolution and Nalanda's locational advantages during the Magadh era, a period that drew luminaries in philosophy, science, and academia.' The session celebrated Nalanda's lasting impact on global education and thought, reflecting India's rich intellectual heritage and the modern revival of its ancient wisdom through literary and diplomatic channels.