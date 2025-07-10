Dholera SIR: Pioneering Indo-Japanese Industrial Cooperation

The Ambassador of Japan to India, Keiichi Ono, led a high-level delegation of prominent Japanese firms to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), signifying a pivotal moment in Indo-Japanese industrial collaboration. This greenfield venture, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), exemplifies shared values of innovation and sustainable development.

The delegation's two-day engagement commenced with a conference in Ahmedabad, featuring notable speakers from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and JETRO Ahmedabad. The conference underscored the expanding strategic alliance, showcasing Dholera's emergence as a hub for advanced manufacturing inspired by Japan's industrial corridors, according to official statements.

During the visit, the Japanese delegation praised India's vision for semiconductors and smart cities. They toured key infrastructure projects, including a semiconductor plant and water treatment facilities, demonstrating Japan's commitment to India's economic aspirations. Dholera, envisioned as a comprehensive smart city, stands to play a crucial role in India's Vision 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)