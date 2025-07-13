Israeli Airstrike Targets Terror Operative Linked to Iran's Quds Force

Tel Aviv, Israel - A crucial airstrike by Israel on Friday resulted in the elimination of a terrorist operative in Lebanon's al-Namiriya area. The operation, backed by precise intelligence from the IDF, Shin Bet, Northern Command, and Military Intelligence, targets figures advancing attacks against Israel.

The target, Mohammad Sha'ayeb, was instrumental in the smuggling of arms and establishment of terror infrastructure across Lebanon and Israel. His connections spanned across Syria, Lebanon, and were linked to Unit 840 of Iran's Quds Force.

The IDF Spokesperson highlighted that Sha'ayeb's removal is a considerable victory against terror networks not only in the northern arena but also in the regions of Judea and Samaria.