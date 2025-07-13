Trailblazing Return: India's First Astronaut to Conclude ISS Mission
IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth with the Axiom Mission 4 crew after a pioneering 18-day mission on the ISS. The team conducted scientific experiments before their scheduled splashdown off California's coast. The mission marked a milestone for India's presence in international space exploration.
IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the pioneer Indian astronaut to grace the International Space Station (ISS), is gearing up for his return to Earth on July 14. Shukla and his fellow Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew members aim to undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST, with their splashdown targeted in the Pacific Ocean off California at roughly 3 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15.
The crew's return aboard the Dragon spacecraft caps a remarkable 18-day space tenure. This mission incorporated notable figures such as Commander Peggy Whitson, ISRO's Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA's project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. The mission encompassed an array of scientific endeavors, including a live farewell gesture with NASA's Expedition 73 crew, adding a personal touch to the groundbreaking mission.
The Dragon spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere carrying over 580 pounds of cargo, with crucial NASA hardware and data from the undertakings of over 60 experiments—ranging from genetic research to the exploration of mental health dynamics in space. This mission serves as a hallmark of India's burgeoning contributions to international space exploration, with Group Captain Shukla partaking in key studies aligning Continuous Glucose Monitors with potential diabetes treatment advancements in spaceflight.
