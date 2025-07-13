Rising Tension in Balochistan: Abductions and Killings Reach Critical Levels

Tension in Balochistan has reached a new high following the tragic discovery of Parvez Muhammad Umar's body in Panjgur district. Allegedly abducted from his home, Umar's death underscores rising violence and enforced disappearances, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The 25-year-old was taken by five armed men on July 5 from his residence in Gramkan. His body, bearing gunshot wounds and signs of torture, was found on July 11 in Shaho Kahn. This incident has added to the growing instability in Panjgur, with civil groups raising concerns over deteriorating law and order.

In an effort to address the crisis, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Panjgur has declared a National Peace Jirga on July 13, 2025. This event aims to unite political leaders, activists, and the public in a mutual call for peace and justice amid escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)