Operation Baam: Balochistan's New Dawn of Resistance

In an exclusive interview, Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan discusses 'Operation Baam,' a strategic armed resistance targeting Pakistan's military in Balochistan. This initiative signifies a new phase in the Baloch struggle for complete independence from Pakistani rule, rejecting parliamentary participation and critiquing economic projects like CPEC.

Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan, Baloch National Movement's Information Secretary, revealed details about the inception of 'Operation Baam,' a coordinated armed resistance targeting the Pakistan Army in Balochistan. The operation, which kicked off on Tuesday night, involved synchronized attacks across districts such as Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, marking a deliberate increase in efforts to dismantle Pakistan's military dominance in the region. Rehan explained that 'Operation Baam,' translated as 'Dawn,' highlights a pivotal change in their battle, indicating that the Baloch populace is set to determine their future by resisting Pakistani suppression through organized action.

Rehan accentuated that the Baloch National Movement stands unique in its outright dismissal of engaging in Pakistan's parliamentary system. "We are the first to boycott the Pakistani parliament," he declared. "Our fight is for complete independence, not mere autonomy or token rights within Pakistan." He noted that previous Baloch leaders' participation in parliamentary politics yielded intangible benefits, instead leading to cultural erosion and systemic marginalization. Rehan emphasized 'Operation Baam' as more than military tactics but also a statement of political resolve affirming that Balochistan can self-govern if granted independence.

Rehan traced the roots of Baloch resistance back to Pakistan's forceful annexation in 1948. "Our people resisted from the beginning," he recounted, noting the tribal leadership's initial opposition, replaced now by a people's movement. The new era, led by the Baloch Liberation Front, showcases a younger generation proficient in guerrilla warfare and technology, signifying a modern resistance aiming for strategic goals.

Economically, Rehan criticized projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, especially investments in Gwadar port, stating, "Billions have flowed into our lands, yet the Baloch people remain impoverished and dispossessed." He urged the international community to acknowledge the Baloch struggle's legitimacy, warning that continued silence risks encouraging Pakistan's military repression. "Operation Baam marks the beginning of a renewed push for our freedom," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

