Dagestan, Russia, is grappling with an intestinal infection outbreak tied to contaminated water. Health authorities identified the problem in water from a breeding network, affecting both patients and those in contact with them, the Department of Rospotrebnadzor revealed on July 13.

Inspections pointed to a specific water pipeline spanning from the Dzhepelsky water source to Gilyar village as the epicenter. Officials cited a lack of water treatment, failure to report pipeline incidents, and non-compliance with sanitary standards as key contributors to the crisis. Moreover, efforts to stabilize the situation have been implemented swiftly, reportedly within one incubation period.

The crisis became evident when victims, mostly children showing symptoms of intestinal infection, sought medical help on July 8. The water supply, which serves local homes, was identified as the poison source, impacting 372 people. Authorities have since detained a local municipal director amid a criminal probe into the lapse, as revealed by a court order on July 11.

