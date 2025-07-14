Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Eyes Global Investment in Dubai Venture

During his visit to Dubai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with industry leaders, including JITO Chairman Mukesh Vora, to foster investment partnerships. A key outcome was the establishment of the MP-JITO investment platform, enhancing ties in manufacturing, renewable energy, and aviation, promising significant economic growth for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a second day of official engagements in Dubai, focusing on investment opportunities. He met with Mukesh Vora, Chairman of the JAIN International Trade Organisation (JITO), to explore avenues for industrial collaboration in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions culminated in the agreement to establish the MP-JITO investment platform in Dubai, aiming to bolster sectors such as advanced manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy.

The Chief Minister's itinerary also included a meeting with Emirates Airlines' top brass, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Discussions centered on reinforcing aviation ties between India and the UAE, emphasizing the introduction of direct flight services from Indore and Bhopal, the development of a regional cargo hub in Central India, and advancements in aviation training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure.

Additionally, Yadav engaged with Vinay Thadani from Grew Energy Private Limited regarding a significant solar project in Narmadapuram that promises to generate over 700 jobs. Further dialogues with Dubai's industrial community covered investments in diverse sectors such as air ambulance, civil aviation, and MRO, signaling robust interest in sectors like wellness, healthcare, energy, services, and mineral-based industries, paving the way for economic growth in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

