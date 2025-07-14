Left Menu

Karachi's Roads: A Costly Path of Broken Promises

Despite SSGC funding PKR 11.9 billion for Karachi's road restoration, the streets remain in disrepair. This highlights Pakistan's ongoing issues of corruption and mismanagement, with funds seemingly vanishing into bureaucratic inefficiency while civic authorities blame each other instead of taking action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:40 IST
Karachi's Roads: A Costly Path of Broken Promises
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Despite assertions from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) of having disbursed a substantial PKR 11.9 billion to Karachi's civic bodies for road restoration, the city's infrastructure paints a stark picture of corruption and inefficiency, as reported by Dawn. Funds were intended for road repairs post-gas pipeline installations, yet streets remain in disarray.

Internal SSGC documents reveal allocations of PKR 3.55 billion to TMC New Karachi, PKR 2.1 billion to TMC Model Colony, and PKR 1 billion to TMC Lyari, with even the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation receiving PKR 490 million. Despite these funds, roads are left abandoned, underscoring severe mismanagement in Pakistan's largest city. An SSGC spokesperson noted that payments were made following proper approvals, but funds have vanished into bureaucratic inefficacies.

Syed Naeem Kazmi, chairman of the Karachi Contractors Association, emphasizes that the financial allocations are more than sufficient to address the city's road issues. His remarks highlight the civic bodies' failure to execute necessary repairs, compounding the broader governance issues in Pakistan where corruption overshadows accountability, placing citizens in peril amidst deteriorating infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025