Despite assertions from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) of having disbursed a substantial PKR 11.9 billion to Karachi's civic bodies for road restoration, the city's infrastructure paints a stark picture of corruption and inefficiency, as reported by Dawn. Funds were intended for road repairs post-gas pipeline installations, yet streets remain in disarray.

Internal SSGC documents reveal allocations of PKR 3.55 billion to TMC New Karachi, PKR 2.1 billion to TMC Model Colony, and PKR 1 billion to TMC Lyari, with even the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation receiving PKR 490 million. Despite these funds, roads are left abandoned, underscoring severe mismanagement in Pakistan's largest city. An SSGC spokesperson noted that payments were made following proper approvals, but funds have vanished into bureaucratic inefficacies.

Syed Naeem Kazmi, chairman of the Karachi Contractors Association, emphasizes that the financial allocations are more than sufficient to address the city's road issues. His remarks highlight the civic bodies' failure to execute necessary repairs, compounding the broader governance issues in Pakistan where corruption overshadows accountability, placing citizens in peril amidst deteriorating infrastructure.