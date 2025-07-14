Left Menu

India and China Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Ties Amid Diplomatic Meetings

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in Beijing, highlighting the need to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation. Both sides emphasized the importance of adhering to leaders' consensus, engaging in strategic dialogue, and advancing mutually beneficial partnerships amid evolving global dynamics.

Updated: 14-07-2025 23:33 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar convened in Beijing to emphasize the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and mutual cooperation. As reported by Chinese state media Xinhua, both leaders highlighted a past successful meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a 'new starting point' for China-India relations.

Recognizing their roles as major players in the Global South, Han underscored the shared benefits of collaboration, urging the two countries to continue their strategic dialogue and cooperation. He called for the implementation of previous consensus agreements to ensure stable and healthy bilateral development. Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to leveraging these agreements toward enhancing engagement with China.

Jaishankar's visit to Beijing, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, included discussions with high-ranking officials such as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and CPC Politburo Member Liu Jianchao. The dialogue centered on issues of mutual interest and global multipolarity, emphasizing a forward-looking approach to diplomatic ties. Jaishankar also extended support for China's SCO presidency, reflecting improved relations and a shared vision for regional stability.

