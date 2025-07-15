Divided Leadership and Protests: PTI's 90-Day Movement Challenge

While Addressing A Press Conference In Lahore Alongside Pti Leader Salman Akram Raja And Other Leaders, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Said, "We Have To Decide In 90 Days Whether To Do Politics Or Not The

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership faces internal discord on a protest timeline to release imprisoned leader Imran Khan, reports The News International. During a Lahore press conference, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted the movement must be decided within 90 days as a vital effort for PTI's political stance.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza voiced concerns over the protest strategy, questioning its execution and demanding clarity on plans for Imran Khan's release. She scrutinized the protest timeline, contrasting it with the call for action on August 5, seeking insight into the 90-day framework.

Gandapur's comments followed PTI's anti-government campaign launch, aiming for a climax by August 5 to coincide with Khan's imprisonment anniversary. He emphasized the movement's constitutional roots amidst allegations of a repressive government campaign. Gandapur demanded permission for a Lahore rally, stressing the urgency of PTI's mobilization against institutional overreach.

Reaffirming PTI's stance against government manipulation, Gandapur invited dialogue to address alleged political meddling by state institutions. He vowed a robust nationwide campaign, undeterred by governmental presence, and pledged support for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rallies, underscoring a commitment to reform.

Gandapur, stressing Imran Khan's mission for political reform, hailed the 90-day movement as crucial for national progress. He issued a challenge to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for an electoral contest in Dera Ismail Khan, promising political withdrawal if defeated.