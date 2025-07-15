Escalation in Balochistan: BLA Intensifies Attacks Against Pakistani Forces

The Baloch Liberation Army has intensified its campaign against Pakistani forces and infrastructure in Balochistan, claiming a series of attacks aimed at resisting occupation and exploitation. The Balochistan Post reported that the group executed coordinated operations in the Kalat and Kharan regions, leading to several casualties.

On July 11, BLA fighters launched a blockade on the Quetta-Karachi RCD Highway near Dasht Goran, maintaining control from late evening into early morning. The group's spokesperson, Azad Baloch, stated they resisted intervention attempts, resulting in a firefight that left two soldiers dead.

Parallel strikes targeted what the BLA described as exploitative operations, asserting the attacks were part of a broader mission. Notably, earlier in July, multiple attacks left several military personnel dead or injured, heightening regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)