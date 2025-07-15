Left Menu

Escalation in Balochistan: BLA Intensifies Attacks Against Pakistani Forces

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched a series of aggressive operations in Balochistan, targeting security forces and infrastructure to oppose what it calls exploitation. Several attacks were executed, resulting in multiple casualties and heightened tensions. The group aims to resist economic exploitation and seeks an independent Balochistan.

Updated: 15-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:43 IST
Escalation in Balochistan: BLA Intensifies Attacks Against Pakistani Forces
BLA launches coordinated attacks in Kalat and Kharan, exposes cracks in Pakistan's control over Balochistan (Photo/The Balochistan Post). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Liberation Army has intensified its campaign against Pakistani forces and infrastructure in Balochistan, claiming a series of attacks aimed at resisting occupation and exploitation. The Balochistan Post reported that the group executed coordinated operations in the Kalat and Kharan regions, leading to several casualties.

On July 11, BLA fighters launched a blockade on the Quetta-Karachi RCD Highway near Dasht Goran, maintaining control from late evening into early morning. The group's spokesperson, Azad Baloch, stated they resisted intervention attempts, resulting in a firefight that left two soldiers dead.

Parallel strikes targeted what the BLA described as exploitative operations, asserting the attacks were part of a broader mission. Notably, earlier in July, multiple attacks left several military personnel dead or injured, heightening regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

