Harmony in the Hills: A Cultural Celebration for the Dalai Lama

In the tranquil mountains of Gifu Prefecture, communities from the Tokai region of Honshu Island gathered to honor the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The event, a vibrant mix of cultural unity, was reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Office of Tibet, Japan.

The scenic Mini Mongolia Camping Ground served as the venue. There, attendees participated in Sangsol, a traditional Tibetan incense-burning ceremony celebrating His Holiness. Profound prayers for his enduring well-being were offered, followed by a heartfelt birthday song and a shared cake among the joyous participants.

Highlighting the event, Tsering Dorjee, President of Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) in Japan, welcomed attendees. He shared a message from Arya Tsewang Gyalpo, emphasizing the historical ties between Tibet and Mongolia, urging communities to preserve their rich histories against external distortions. Arya reinforced the global peace role of both the Dalai Lama and Jetsun Dhampa.

Additionally, speakers like Professor Yang Haiying and Southern Mongol Kuriltai's Olhunud Daichin addressed shared heritage protection amidst growing identity threats. Mongolian hospitality was showcased through traditional Ger tents, while cultural festivities continued with Tibetan circle dancing and song performances into the night, as highlighted by the CTA.

