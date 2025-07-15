Left Menu

Harmony in the Hills: A Cultural Celebration for the Dalai Lama

Communities in Honshu's Tokai region celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday at Gifu's Mini Mongolia Camping Ground. Tibetan, Mongol, and Japanese attendees engaged in traditional ceremonies, reinforcing cultural unity. Leaders spoke on preserving heritage amidst global challenges, with celebrations featuring music, dance, and the construction of Mongolian tents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:56 IST
Harmony in the Hills: A Cultural Celebration for the Dalai Lama
A group photo of the gathering. (Photo/CTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In the tranquil mountains of Gifu Prefecture, communities from the Tokai region of Honshu Island gathered to honor the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The event, a vibrant mix of cultural unity, was reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Office of Tibet, Japan.

The scenic Mini Mongolia Camping Ground served as the venue. There, attendees participated in Sangsol, a traditional Tibetan incense-burning ceremony celebrating His Holiness. Profound prayers for his enduring well-being were offered, followed by a heartfelt birthday song and a shared cake among the joyous participants.

Highlighting the event, Tsering Dorjee, President of Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) in Japan, welcomed attendees. He shared a message from Arya Tsewang Gyalpo, emphasizing the historical ties between Tibet and Mongolia, urging communities to preserve their rich histories against external distortions. Arya reinforced the global peace role of both the Dalai Lama and Jetsun Dhampa.

Additionally, speakers like Professor Yang Haiying and Southern Mongol Kuriltai's Olhunud Daichin addressed shared heritage protection amidst growing identity threats. Mongolian hospitality was showcased through traditional Ger tents, while cultural festivities continued with Tibetan circle dancing and song performances into the night, as highlighted by the CTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025