Taiwan's Defensive Drill: Bridging Preparedness in Tense Times

Taiwan's military executed a strategic exercise on Tuesday, shutting down a crucial bridge in Greater Taipei to simulate defense against a hypothetical Chinese assault, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA). The drill, involving the Wanban Bridge connecting New Taipei to Taipei, showcased Taiwan's quick-response readiness.

For the operation, troops employed a four-tier blockade across the 690-meter span overnight. This demonstration combined military fortifications with civilian and modern warzone resources, including barriers and city buses, to render the exercise highly realistic. A mock scenario depicted the People's Liberation Army (PLA) using 'gray zone' tactics with disguised vehicles.

The exercise saw the deployment of drones by military police for reconnaissance, engaging in simulated combat where Taiwanese forces neutralized a three-layer breach by PLA units. Highlighting the defensive operation's conclusion, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stressed the drill's role in reinforcing city defense strategy amid rising regional tensions.

